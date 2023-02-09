FLORENCE — Molly Austin was all smiles Wednesday as she was able to share her artistic work with fellow University of North Alabama students.
It didn't hurt that Austin also was drumming up business. The owner of The Easel Weasel was among 16 vendors at a new UNA event called Side Hustle.
The event was an opportunity for students who make money by selling original crafts and other services. They had tables at the Guillot University Center atrium where they shared information, talked about their skills and sold merchandise.
"It's wonderful," said Austin, who creates paintings such as murals, pet portraits and small cartoons.
She said this is a way for UNA students to show they have skills beyond academics.
"This shows that we're not just students," Austin said. "We can do a lot of things."
Brooklyn Jackson, a graduate student, came up with the idea for Side Hustle and suggested it to UNA officials.
"Students who have a small business can go out and promote them," said Jackson, whose businesses include making balloon gifts and sweet treats.
She said she has had the business for years.
"When I came here I had lost a lot of clientele until my senior year," said Jackson, who received her undergraduate degree in May.
She was pleased with the success of the inaugural Side Hustle, and said they likely will have another because several student entrepreneurs contacted her after the deadline to reserve a table passed.
Vendors displayed a variety of offerings, including candles, nail and hair products and services, and photography among them.
In addition, the Small Business Development Center and UNA's University Success Center were on hand to offer business advice.
Mason Thornton and Caroline Schlichter sold scented candles they created for their business, You Are Sent.
Thornton said Schlichter, his fiancee, is a UNA student. They started making candles as a hobby before venturing out and selling them. He said 10% of their sales go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Thornton said everyone seemed to enjoy the Side Hustle experience.
"Man I love it," he said. "This is a great opportunity for students to come and showcase what we can do."
Student Delana Mohr is a self-published author of a trilogy of novels titled "Torches," "Flares" and "Ashes," and her newest book, "Burning Skies."
Mohr, who started writing the novels during her junior year in high school, said she was glad she decided to sign up for the event.
"I was a little hesitant to do it but thought it was a really good opportunity to spread my influence," she said.
Photographer Lucy Clark said the event means a lot to students.
"I'm so exited they did it," Clark said. "I've been looking forward to it."
She said she got good response.
"I had a lot of people tell me they like my photos," Clark said. "I don't think they would have known about it without this."
