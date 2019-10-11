FLORENCE — Visitors to Wylde Gallery may be surprised to find out the majority of painted masterpieces hanging on the walls were not done by seasoned professionals, but a group of students from the University of North Alabama.
More than a dozen pieces by the students will be on display until Nov. 9.
The paintings express a wide range of styles and subjects, from detailed landscapes to colorful portraits inspired by the work of Chuck Close.
“I wanted to mount this exhibit for our UNA artists to showcase their talents, inspire other young artists, and keep vibrant the awareness and delight of original art in our town,” said gallery owner Tracy Lee Griffith.
While students regularly showcase their artwork in the university art gallery, the exhibit at Wylde marks the first time many of them have displayed in a public gallery.
“I’m honored,” said Zoe Sparks. “When I found out we were going to do Wylde Gallery — it’s different than UNA’s art gallery because that’s our space. It’s kind of common for us to display there, but to be invited here, it’s really nice.”
Sparks and fellow student Sarah Yasaka each displayed portraits they’d painted in the style of Chuck Close, a challenge their professor, Parker Seward, posed to them in class.
Yasaka also has a couple more pieces on display, one of which is an abstract piece painted on glass. She said she enjoys developing her own style in the upper-level art classes at UNA.
“Once you get into advanced classes, you start developing your own concept,” she said. “From there, (the professor) is giving advice and pointers and stuff, but you’re really doing your own work.”
On the other end of the artistic spectrum is the work of Daylen Gardner, who said he enjoys depicting nature in his paintings.
He said he is inspired by the symbolism in nature, a literary passion he developed in his high school English classes.
“I live in the rural South, and English was one of my favorite subjects in high school,” he said. “I’m really used to imagery. When you look at it, it’s going to inspire you. You’re going to have a connection to it right away. I like to use the imagery to convey something a little deeper.
“You know how sunrises are associated with new beginnings, and sunsets are associated with endings, and seasons are associated with different stages of life? I just feel like nature is a vessel, for me, to teach us about our own human nature.”
Gardner has previously displayed his work in public, but he said the exhibit at Wylde is different from anything he’s taken part in.
“It makes me feel appreciated,” he said. “It makes me feel like my work is appreciated. Overall, it’s really rewarding.”
Seward said the chance for his students to be part of a public exhibition provides them with invaluable experience.
“I think it’s a testament to all the work they put in,” he said. “It’s great for them to have an exhibition in a professional, commercial gallery when they’re still students.”
