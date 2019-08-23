FLORENCE — Finding beauty in the things we throw away isn’t always easy, but that’s exactly what a group of students at the University of North Alabama aimed to do with a concept they entered into a nationwide design competition.
Interior Architecture and Design students Callie Kramer, Brittany Burkett, Peyton Clemmer, Crystal Henry and Faith Watts made up one of six teams from UNA that joined undergraduate and graduate students from across the United States in the inaugural “Design and Build” competition.
“We are very proud of the ideas that all of our students produced,” said Kendra McLain, an assistant professor of Interior Architecture and Design. “This competition gave them the opportunity to consider how to invite community participation through a sustainable, creative experience.”
Students got to work in February and turned in their assignments at the end of the semester ahead of the May submission deadline.
The placing team’s design earned them third place and $1,000. They were the only group from the Southeast to place in the competition.
"Design and Build," an initiative of the Colorado-based Museum of Outdoor Arts, challenged participants to put their heads together to design a makerspace that encompassed the idea of “tactical urbanism.”
Designs also had to incorporate that idea into a pop-up space, sculpture, or other installation no larger than 500 square feet.
Each team had to submit a project proposal, as well as a resume and bio for each team member.
“Our design was created with the thought that it can be incorporated and made in any community/city across the country or the world,” the UNA team’s proposal reads. “The purpose is to encourage recycling across the county and to have the community think differently about recycling, and that what we would otherwise throw away can be made into a beautiful community masterpiece.”
The result is a public art installation that incorporates a system of unique panels to encourage unity, creativity and recycling.
In the planning stages, the team said they wanted to create something sustainable and versatile.
“The makerspace is created in a way that the art itself is sustainable and is supposed to be a point of pride for the community,” the proposal reads. “All of the materials for the panels are created from what would otherwise be seen as waste. The art is supposed to be a friendly reminder in the community of what happens when the community comes together to protect our environment and inform about recycling.”
The basic form of the structure consists of cinder blocks, concrete and wood. Depending on the panel, other materials might include fishing wire, CDs, plastic bottles, wrappers, old shoes, paint, yarn and plants.
The total cost of the project is estimated at about $1,000, which is based on 12 panels. However, the students said the design would allow for any number of panels, each costing anywhere from $14 to $300, depending on the type chosen and the design used.
Kramer, who served as group leader, said the panels can also be removed and used elsewhere in the community.
“That’s what I love about it,” she said. “It’s not just going to waste at that point.”
The students also pointed out the absence of any technological features in their design.
“That was part of the beauty of the space that we wanted to show,” they said. “Simply, our environment is there for the community to have a giant arts and crafts time without distractions.”
Kramer said the competition challenged the students to think beyond the typical structures they usually design.
“Many times, as designers, we are given the shell of a building, and we must work within those confines,” she said. “With this project, we were given the opportunity to push our ideas and our design beyond the typical structure. As we were designing this project, we wanted to create not only an environment that would be welcoming for people to come and create art, but also involve an entire community in the project.”
Clemmer and Kramer said they would like to see a community bring their idea to life one day. McLain said the Shoals’s creative streak would make it a great place to do so.
“People would really, I think, get into it,” she said. “Especially if we put it somewhere where everybody had access to it.”
McLain added she would be interested in having students participate in next year’s competition as well.
“We have a wonderful group of talented, creative students,” McLain added. “They appreciate challenges that push their boundaries, and they always rise to the occasion. It’s fun to celebrate accomplishments like this with them.”
To read the full proposal, go to moaonline.org/design-and-build-competition-archive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.