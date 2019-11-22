FLORENCE — Student teams from the Steele Center for Professional Selling, on the University of North Alabama campus, finished in top spots at five recent competitions, according to a university news release.
At each of the events, UNA’s selling teams were named within the Top 5 of the group of competitors, namely national peer institutions, according to the release.
UNA students Chandler Boy, Brooke Edwards, Emily Evans, and Bobbi Bukovac, Madison, finished 3rd in the AT&T National Sales Competition in Dallas, Texas, and won $2,500 for the Steele Center for Professional Selling and $2,000 in scholarships.
Brooke Edwards and Chandler Boy competed in the warm call pre-event for International Collegiate Sales Competition World Cup of Sales and finished in second place of 80 universities vying for top spots.
Brooke Edwards, Bobbi Bukovac, Josh Williams and Paige Wilbanks competed at Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island, and all advanced in the competition with three of the final 20 semifinalists coming in 4th out of more than 30 universities.
Erin Gillespie, Chandler Boy, Victoria Bottom, and Abby Howdyshell competed at Northwoods in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Chandler Boy garnered second place out of 70 finalists and won $750.
Michael Worley competed in the Atlanta Hawks Sports Sales Competition and placed 5th out of 100 students.
“Events such as these allow our students the ability to demonstrate what they’ve learned in a competitive environment,” Tim Butler, director of the Steele Center for Professional Selling, said in the release. “I am certainly proud of the students, both individually and in their team efforts. We are making a name for ourselves among larger and more seasoned collegiate programs.”
According to the release, UNA’s Steele Center for Professional Selling provides an experiential learning environment for students pursuing a degree in Professional Marketing and Sales or a minor or certificate in Sales.
The Center was founded in 2017 to honor alumnus Robert H. Steele’s father. Since that time, the program has grown from 68 Sales majors and minors to more than 100.
