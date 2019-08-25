FLORENCE — Three graduates were awarded Keller Keys during the University of North Alabama’s summer commencement ceremony this month at Flowers Hall.
Emerson Ann Chambers of Sugar Land, Texas; Thomas Daniel Luther of Hoover; and Bradley Lee Elliott of Muscle Shoals each earned the highest grade-point averages in their graduating class.
Chambers received a 3.88 on a 4.0 scale, followed by Luther with a 3.81 and Elliott with a 3.8.
Each recipient graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. Chambers received a degree in entertainment industry, Luther in sport and recreation management, and Elliott in criminal justice.
The Keller Key was established in honor of the late James Albert Keller and his wife, Mariglen Keller, according to a press release. James Keller served as president of Florence State Teachers College from 1938 to 1948. The college’s curriculum expanded under Keller’s leadership.
Keller Key recipients are identified by the Registrar’s Office and may only earn the award once, even if he or she earns more than one degree.
This month’s ceremony was the university’s first summer commencement since 1982.
