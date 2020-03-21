FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama announced Friday it will continue all instruction via remote/online for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.
Exceptions will be considered only in limited cases where direct interaction is required for licensure, according to a UNA news release.
All international education abroad trips for the May Intersession and Summer Session are canceled, according to the release.
Study Away (domestic) trips for the May Intersession and Summer Session are canceled. University-sponsored international travel and non-essential domestic travel remain canceled until further notice, according to the release.
