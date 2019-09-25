FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama Board of Trustees have a new degree program and a degree option for students with both set to debut next fall.
Graduate students will be able to enroll in the online Master of Science in Applied Manufacturing Engineering program for fall 2020.
Undergraduate students headed for a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology degree will also be able to choose bio-engineering as the focus for their studies.
Both programs will be within the College of Arts and Sciences.
“We’re so excited about these two new degree programs,” said Trustee Libby Jordan as she introduced the items at Friday’s board meeting.
According to Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Ross Alexander, the Applied Manufacturing Engineering program was recommended after “extensive” internal and external market analysis.
“It will be one of the first online degree programs of its type nationally,” he said. “It capitalizes upon the growth trajectory in our Engineering Technology program at the baccalaureate level. It has market relevance locally, regionally and nationally — and even internationally — and has an applied manufacturing focus.”
According to the program proposal, that relevance applies to the state’s manufacturing sector in automobiles, chemicals, aerospace and biotechnology. The proposal cites research on the demand for manufacturing engineers notes high demand in Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia.
A survey of Engineering Technology students also revealed high interest in the program. The university said a conservative estimate of 50 to 100 students will enroll.
UNA’s College of Business will collaborate on the Applied Manufacturing Engineering program through its management curriculum, according to the proposal.
The new bioengineering option for the Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology will be a traditional, face-to-face course of study.
The two options currently offered are electro-mechanical and chemical engineering.
“This is a priority program for the university,” Alexander said.
According to the bioengineering program proposal, graduates will be able to scale processes and commercialize products like pharmaceuticals, agriculturally derived products, fermentation products and energy sources.
The new program will also be a collaboration with UNA’s Biology Department through microbiology and molecular biology.
The proposal cites research stating Alabama’s biosciences industry employs almost 48,000 people directly and indirectly, and generates about $7.3 billion in economic activity.
It also states SAT scores of all STEM areas indicate high school graduates excel in biological sciences and have an interest in studying it.
“This engineering technology program has turned out to have so much to offer,” Jordan said. “These are things that are actually applying. This will allow our graduates to hit the ground running.”
Resolution documents for both programs indicate they can be implemented with “minimal additional faculty” and “minimal cost,” which is expected to be covered by tuition income.
Both programs also fall within the Alabama Commission on Higher Education’s approved role and scope.
