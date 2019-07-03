FLORENCE — With growth often comes a need for expansion.
The University of North Alabama’s College of Business has been growing in the last few years, and along with it, many of the programs that operate under the auspices of the college.
As a result, officials spent more than 18 months searching for a building that could accommodate some of that growth.
They found it in the former Collins Medical Building, located at 541 W. College St. It was the last building on their shortlist to become available.
“It really worked out for the best because this facility will meet our needs by far better than anything else that we had looked at,” said Greg Carnes, dean of the College of Business.
The 46,000-square-foot building is about 20 years old, “in great shape” and will have space for continued growth, according to Provost Ross Alexander.
The building, which will eventually be renamed, also offers plenty of parking space.
Still, Collins will need to undergo some renovations to best suit the offices that will be moving in during the next few months — a necessity with a price tag of about $1 million, according to UNA Chief Financial Officer Evan Thornton.
Documents from the UNA Board of Trustees meeting in June indicate the building was offered to the university for $3.6 million, bringing the final cost estimate to about $4.6 million.
Thornton said general funds from the university will cover the majority of these costs.
“We’re working out the details of closing, but we’ve signed a short-term lease,” he said.
By comparison, Carnes said the new nursing building is about 9,000 square feet larger and cost nearly five times the amount of Collins.
“If we have a 46,000-square-foot facility that takes care of the College of Business’ needs and we only have $5 million in the project, we think we’re being very good stewards of our funds,” he said.
At its Tuesday meeting, Florence City Council approved a resolution sponsored by Council President Dick Jordan to partner with UNA and contribute an amount “not to exceed” $400,000 over a two-year period to help with the cost of renovations.
The partnership speaks to the power of Collins as an asset to both the university and the community.
“We think it’s going to be great for the community, so that’s why we kind of asked the city to come alongside us,” Thornton said.
The following programs are expected to take up residence in Collins: the Center for Learning and Professional Development; the Small Business Development Center (SBDC); the Generator Student Incubator; the Institute for Innovation and Economic Development; the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area; and the Executive Doctorate in Business Administration.
Alexander said some traditional, college-age students will use the building for the Generator, but the majority of users will be business leaders, adult learners and community members.
Those who pursue the Executive MBA will typically be “mid-career executive types.” That program will begin in fall 2020.
Carnes noted the building will not house regular classes for “traditional students” in the College of Business, meaning the facility’s new use should not impact regular traffic in that area.
The first office expected to move in is the SBDC.
“The Small Business Development Center provides business counseling to any small business owner in the Shoals region," Carnes said, adding the center will likely begin moving in this month. “Probably over about a six-month time period, these various offices will be moving in there as we get their office space ready.”
The Center for Learning and Professional Development will likely take up the most square footage, according to Carnes. At least three classrooms will be set up so working professionals and others in the community can take training courses.
One classroom will also have computers for those who want to come in and receive training for software and coding, he added.
Both Carnes and Alexander said Collins’ proximity to downtown not only puts it close to UNA’s main campus, but also makes it more likely to draw business investment to an area that is already seeing development.
“With our presence near the downtown area, I think over the long run it will definitely attract more entrepreneurs to the Shoals area,” Carnes said, especially since the programs have been working “very, very closely” over the last five years with the Shoals Chamber of Commerce, Shoals Business Incubator, Shoals Economic Development Authority and more.
When the various programs moving into a new building, it will free up plenty of space where the programs exist now.
Thornton said nine additional faculty or staff will have space for an office once SBDC moves, and three more will open up once another program moves.
The Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area and the Generator are currently in rented spaces in off-campus houses, so when those programs move into Collins, Thornton said that will help the university save some money.
UNA will continue to work with the city of Florence as the building's transformation begins.
“Because of our growth, this is going to give us a better facility to expand our resources and serve the community even better," Carnes said of the purchase.
“The partnership with the city was integral,” Alexander added. “Without the city’s assistance and open-mindedness, I don’t think we would have been able to get this done. But it’s the best building for all of our programs now and in the future, and the city has articulated that it’s the best for the City of Florence as well.”
