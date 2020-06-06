FLORENCE — Restoration of the fountain at the Harrison entrance to the University of North Alabama campus will include materials more suited to the north Alabama climate.
Members of the UNA Board of Trustees on Friday approved the project at the regularly scheduled quarterly meeting.
A portion of the fountain collapsed Dec. 18, and the majority of the structure had to be dismantled.
According to the release, total cost for the work is anticipated to be $967,000, with $220,000 for the replacement of the fountain and $747,000 for installation, hardscape, plumbing and electrical replacement.
Garden Ornaments Stone has been selected to create a replacement fountain.
