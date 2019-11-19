TUSCUMBIA — Mayor Kerry Underwood took a look back Monday night at some of the accomplishments of his administration's past three years, but was most excited about an announcement made by University of North Alabama Provost Ross Alexander.
During his keynote speech, Alexander announced that UNA is coming to Tuscumbia in the next few months.
Underwood said the university will be leasing a building on Sixth Street in downtown Tuscumbia that will include classrooms, offices, galleries and a large meeting space.
"I would like to personally thank Mayor Underwood for his transformational leadership," Alexander said. "He has been a true friend to the University of North Alabama, President Kitts, and me. He is passionate and cares deeply about the city of Tuscumbia, its great people and UNA. We are proud to call him one of our most successful alums."
Underwood said UNA's return to Tuscumbia was inevitable. The university traces its roots to La Grange College in Leighton.
"UNA was meant to be here," the mayor said. "They're part of our family now."
Since the 2020 municipal elections will take place in August, Underwood said he wanted to use this year's State of the City address to recap he and the council's accomplishments over the past three years. Typically, the address looks back at the past year.
Many of the accomplishments that took place were due to the city restructuring its debt, which reduced its annual debt payments and provided the city with about $2.4 million that was used to purchase new equipment for city departments, repairs and upgrades to city buildings, and money used to match Shoals Metropolitan Planning Organization funds to complete a $2.7 million paving project.
Underwood touched on other accomplishments, including the demolition of several dilapidated residential and commercial properties, renovations at the Willie Green Community Center, a new downtown pocket park, the Coburn Park ball fields and a new partnership with the city's school system.
"We are not complete by any means," Underwood said. "There will be more continued improvements in 2020."
Councilman William Foster said he was proud of the city's relationship with UNA and the addition of new businesses to the city.
"We've made some big leaps and bounds," Foster said.
Police Chief Tony Logan said he has seen improvements in the past three years, including what he calls a "commitment to public safety."
"One thing that has been very important to use is to have a genuine concern and buy in for public safety," Logan said.
He also appreciates the council's efforts to get school resource officers in all the city schools.
"That is such a tremendous thing for us," the chief said.
Councilman Scott Smart said he likes the city's improved relationship with the Tuscumbia Board of Education and the partnership they've established.
"I think the biggest achievement is getting some roads paved," Smart said.
Councilwoman Geraldine Tompkins said much has been done in her district, including major improvements to the Willie Green Center.
Earlier this year, the roof and insulation was replaced and the gymnasium was painted. Tompkins said Tuscumbia Utilities has begun work to light the center's practice field.
"I think the council and the mayor have moved forward expeditiously," Tompkins said. "The accomplishments are great in every district."
She pointed out that the mayor and council members are all newcomers to city government.
"I think we got a lot of stuff done," Councilman Mike Isom said. "I think we worked pretty diligently to make some things happen."
Isom said he wished the city could have paved more streets, including some in his district, but the money provided by the Shoals MPO could only be used on certain streets.
"I wish we could pave every street in the city," Isom said. "We never get as much done as we'd like to get done."
Isom said he hopes the state's new gas tax will allow the city to pave additional streets in the future.
Underwood said the new council used their first year to do their research, then formed a plan, much of which was carried out in 2019.
"It was built on steps built by people who came before us," he said.
