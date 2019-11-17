TUSCUMBIA — Mayor Kerry Underwood said he'll use his annual State of the City address on Monday to look back at the past three years of his administration.
The address will be given at 6:30 p.m. at the Tuscumbia Depot and Roundhouse, but is preceded by the Taste of Tuscumbia, where residents can sample food from restaurants in the city limits.
The Taste of Tuscumbia begins at 5:30 p.m.
"This year, since the State of the City is in November and the election is in August (2020), this will be the last one before this current mayor and council comes up for re-election," Underwood said.
So instead of recapping the previous year, Underwood said he will lay out what he and the council have accomplished in the past three years.
The mayor said he will run for a second term.
"We're going to recap how we got to where we are today," Underwood said. "I'm using a little broader brush stroke this time. It's a positive story."
The mayor said this year's special guest speaker is University of North Alabama Provost Ross Alexander, who will discuss the city's growing relationship with UNA.
The city has utilized UNA student interns at city hall, and Tuscumbia Utilities is in discussions with the UNA Art Department to utilize the old downtown water treatment facility as an art installation.
The mayor and each member of the City Council are in their first terms in office.
"I think we've done great, especially since there's so much to learn and so much to figure out," council member Katie Logan said.
Two major accomplishments she points to are the $2.4 million bond issue that provided funds to replace aging vehicles, equipment and make needed repairs on city buildings, such as the Willie Green Center.
The money also allowed the city to match Shoals Metropolitan Planning Organization funds for a $2.7 million paving project that resulted in more than 7 miles of city streets being repaved.
"We were working with vehicles and equipment that were outdated," Logan said. "I think we've all worked together to do a great job," Logan said.
Underwood said he will be handing out the first Keller Awards to individuals who worked behind the scenes to make Tuscumbia a better place.
"It gives others a chance to say, 'I want to be like that,'" Underwood said. "It gives them a goal, something to achieve."
