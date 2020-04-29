TUSCUMBIA — One thing Mayor Kerry Underwood wants the residents of Tuscumbia to know is how much he has enjoyed his first term as mayor, and that he wants to continue what he and the City Council have accomplished in their inaugural terms.
Underwood, a certified public accountant, is officially announcing that he will pursue a second term as mayor of Tuscumbia.
"I think we accomplished a lot in the first term," Underwood said. "There are still some things I'd like to finish."
Underwood said all five council members are serving their first terms as well.
"It's truly been a group effort," the mayor said. "We were really new coming into this — five new council members and mayor and city attorney."
Underwood said much of the success that occurred during his first term stemmed from refinancing the city's debt in 2018, which reduced the city's annual debt and provided about $2.3 million that was used to purchase equipment for city departments and make repairs to city facilities.
It also helped fund a massive paving project that involved resurfacing about 7 miles of city streets. The work was completed last summer.
Underwood said the police and fire departments were able to purchase new equipment. Improvements were made to the Tom Coburn Ball Fields, the Tuscumbia Multipurpose Center and the Willie Green Community Center.
Projects at the multipurpose center and Willie Green center are continuing and should be done by the end of the year.
"We felt like we've made some serious strides in the quality of life area," Underwood said.
The city was also able to partner with Tuscumbia City Schools to place school resource officers in each school.
Underwood said he is also proud of the relationship with his alma mater, the University of North Alabama, which is involved with a project to give UNA a presence in downtown Tuscumbia.
"We've been working on that for three years," he said.
Underwood said some changes take time to complete.
"Not everything happens in one year," he said. "There are still some things that are unfinished that I'd like to finish.
Underwood said he's enjoyed serving the community and wants a chance to continue working for Tuscumbia.
"I want to continue with the vision we started," Underwood said. "I want to continue to invest in our infrastructure with businesses, grow our budget with business activity, and recruit businesses to come here so our economy can grow."
Underwood said he wants to continue to work with the mayors of Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Florence. He also wants to continue the city's relationship with Huntsville, and with the local tourism and music industries.
"All of these are like moving parts and pieces of the puzzle," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.