ATLANTA — Negotiators for the Communications Workers of America (CWA) have finalized a tentative agreement with AT&T Southeast, according to a news release from the union.
The agreement was negotiated after union members staged a four-day strike for unfair labor practice that ended Tuesday after a “handshake deal” with the company, according to the release.
The new five-year agreement includes wage increases of 13.25 percent, pension and 401(k) plan enhancements, improved job security and additional customer service positions, according to the release. There will be no increase in the health care cost sharing percentage for the life of the contract, and employees will now have the ability to contribute to a Health Savings Account via payroll deduction.
“This agreement provides substantial improvements for working people at AT&T Southeast,” CWA District 3 Vice President Richard Honeycutt said in the release. “The strike showed AT&T that our members were united. Once the company returned to the table with negotiators with decision-making authority, we were able to resolve the outstanding issues quickly.”
Additional details on the agreement will be provided to members along with the procedures for the ratification vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.