Negotiators for the Communications Workers of America (CWA) announced they are ending their unfair labor practice strike against AT&T today, according to a news release from the union.
Local CWA members return to work at noon today.
“CWA members’ spirit and solidarity over the last four days showed the company that we would not back down until they bargained with us in good faith,” CWA District 3 Vice President Richard Honeycutt said in the release. “This was a historic strike that showed the power that working people have when they join together.”
CWA represents working men and women in telecommunications, customer service, media, airlines, public service, healthcare and education, and manufacturing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.