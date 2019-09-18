FLORENCE — More than 120 volunteers from across the Shoals braved the heat Tuesday in a group effort to pack 400 homeless care kits – a service activity in connection with United Way of Northwest Alabama’s annual Day of Caring.
The volunteers were made up of individuals and groups of five or 10 from various organizations. They convened at Mobile Plaza to pack the kits. The local chapter of Knights of Columbus volunteered to serve them lunch for the second year in a row.
The packing project was the largest of six local projects that will be completed in a day or less in connection with the Day or Caring.
This year’s event was conducted in what Community Impact and Communications Director Kerry Del Pizzo said was a more organized fashion than last year.
“The main thing that’s different is it’s not a competition,” she said. “This year it’s really organized, it’s thoughtful, and we just want people to keep the humans that these are going to in mind as they’re packing.”
United Way partnered with the Homeless Care Council and 2-1-1 Information and Referral to host an item drive for the kits. Each will consist of a hat, scarf, blanket, hand sanitizer, Chapstick, water, mittens, socks, hot hands and a pack of tissues.
Each table of volunteers packed 40 backpacks assembly line-style with the donations.
Del Pizzo said United Way is still bringing in donations from the drive and will fill up any incomplete kits before they get distributed to nonprofits and law enforcement agencies across Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Winston, Lawrence and Marion counties.
So far, she said donations have been met for all but hats, gloves, scarves and blankets.
“I’m just thankful for all the volunteers that showed up today,” said Homeless Care Council Executive Director Ashley Smith, who has previously participated in the event as a volunteer. “I think it’s going to make an incredible impact on the homeless community because our homeless friends need backpacks to keep their belongings in.”
The Day of Caring also signaled the start of United Way’s fiscal campaign year.
According to former Campaign Director Rebecca Moon, United Way raises money for 19 nonprofit agencies in northwest Alabama. More than 30 programs are supported within those 19 agencies.
Board President Ben Alexander expressed his appreciation for the volunteers and called for the community to keep up the momentum.
“We set a goal this year to raise over $1 million for our community, and we really want to try to hit that goal,” he said. “Let’s take this momentum, and let’s continue to project and hit our goal for $1 million this year.”
Some of United Way’s board members formed groups of their own to participate in the kit-packing service project.
Madeleine Frankford, also a longtime volunteer, formed a group of employees and students from the University of North Alabama to help pack the kits.
“Each of us has a different role and capacity at UNA, and I thought it would be nice for us to kind of come together and support the community,” she said. “I think that’s what’s exciting – to get us out of the day-to-day grind and kind of refocus.”
Michelle Cantrell, second vice president, helped form a team of eight of her Constellium colleagues to participate as well.
She said Constellium has long been involved with United Way, from event participation to employee pledges matched by the company.
Her team unanimously said they had fun packing the kits together.
“For us … we almost would have wanted to take it a step further and actually deliver the backpacks to the homeless and get even further engaged, but maybe that will be an idea that we bring to United Way next year,” Cantrell said.
Team member Peter Sheftic previously served on United Way’s board of directors in Syracuse, New York. He emphasized the importance of community involvement in the agency’s efforts.
“I can’t think of a better agency for dollars to be directed and spent in the most important way, which is meeting the needs of the most needy in the community,” he said. “This is truly what being a citizen of the community means. If you’re going to live in this community and you’re going to earn wages in this community and you’re doing all right, it’s time to think about the other people who’s not.
“Whose responsibility is it to help them along? Actually, it’s all of our responsibility.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.