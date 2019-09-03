TUSCUMBIA — For Muscle Shoals resident Butch Whitehead, Labor Day is about people who work for a living coming together.
White was one of several hundred people, many dressed in union T-shirts, who were attending the Shoals Area Central Labor Council's 100th Labor Day celebration. The event included a parade, a car show and activities in Spring Park.
"This is where all your union workers, your people that work for a living, come together," Whitehead said.
Labor Council President Mac Sloan said the event is the longest running Labor Day event in the country.
"We're honoring labor, no matter what shape, fashion or form, that carries the torch," said Sloan, who also served as the event's emcee.
Local labor unions spent several days building floats to represent their trades. This year's overall prize was the Ironworkers Local 477, whose float featured the various crafts that fall under the ironworkers umbrella.
Being a year before the 2020 elections, there weren't as many politicians speaking at the event, but U.S. Sen. Doug Jones made an appearance and told the crowd that contrary to some accounts, the labor movement in the U.S. is alive and well.
"The labor movement was thought dead and it's been resurrected by hard working folks like the ones you see out here. today," Jones said. "They're real strong, they stay strong, and they're moving on."
He said business and labor may argue about contracts, but at the end of the day, both groups understand they need each other to survive. Jones said there is not as much antagonism between labor and management as there had been in the past.
"The labor unions need the businesses for the jobs, and the businesses need the labor unions and laborers to make the wheels turn," Jones said.
About his re-election, campaign, Jones said he will continue the message of unity he brought with his 2017 campaign. He said while some voters might not agree with him 100 percent of the time, "they will see someone who has their back."
On Sunday, the Labor Council held its annual banquet and announced its annual award winners.
Eddie Mitchell, an organizer with Ironworkers 477, was named Labor Person of the Year, while Colbert County Superintendent of Education Gale Satchel was named the 2019 Friend of Labor.
Robert Smith, a retired member of Laborers Local 366, was inducted into the Labor Council's hall of fame. Ironworker Buddy Blaxon was named a posthumous member of the hall of fame, while Maggie Johnson was named a posthumous Friend of Labor.
International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 558 Business Agent Tony Quillen was also recognized as the state AFL-CIO Labor Person of the Year.
Jones is not the only one touting the rebirth of the labor movement.
Sloan said IBEW Local 558 just had its largest apprentice class with 107 members, compared to just 30 in 2018.
"We have had a tremendous increase in applications," Quillen said. "Right now, we have over 260 apprentices we're training in the next four years. We've picked up a lot of momentum."
Glenn Wilson, an training coordinator with the International Brotherhood of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 77, said he has 23 registered apprentices just in Muscle Shoals.
He said their apprenticeship program allows young people to "earn while they learn and learn while they earn." Wilson said there is a lack of skilled tradespersons throughout the country.
Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood said he was happy to see the Labor Council celebrate the 100th year of the Labor Day celebration in Tuscumbia.
"Tuscumbia is happy to always support the working man and woman, and that makes this a special holiday, And in today's economy, there's ample opportunity to work in north Alabama, and it's getting stronger," Underwood said. "North Alabama is the place to be, and we're happy to see it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.