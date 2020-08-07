TUSCUMBIA — Mayor Kerry Underwood said he wants to continue the success the city has enjoyed over the past four years and help Tuscumbia become a place people, especially entrepreneurs, want to live in and experience.
Underwood is running unopposed, but agreed to participate in NextGen Shoals mayoral candidate forum series to let the public know what he wants to accomplish in the next four years.
He fielded a variety of questions from moderator Pete Key on topics ranging from economic development to being a more inclusive city.
Underwood explained how he and the city council restructured and reduced the city's debt to a point it had $2.3 million to invest in its infrastructure.
The money was used to pave 7 miles of city streets, pay for upgrades to the police and fire departments, build a pocket park, improve the city's multi-purpose center and Willie Green Center, and make other improvements.
"In the next four years there would be more of the same," he said. "There is a repurposing we're going to be doing that's going to be a game changer. We're are going to continue adding to the quality of life in Spring Park, downtown, and in our residential areas."
One project he's looking forward to completing is a partnership with the University of North Alabama, his alma mater, that will bring UNA to downtown Tuscumbia.
"That gives young people a chance to be introduced to Tuscumbia," Underwood said.
He told Key his role is larger than simply mayor of Tuscumbia because the city is also involved with the other Colbert County cities and the county with animal control and solid waste disposal. As chairman of the Shoals Metropolitan Planning Organization, he works with representatives of cities in Colbert and Lauderdale counties to distribute money for future highway improvement projects in the Shoals.
As mayor, he is also involved with the Shoals Economic Development Authority and Shoals Industrial Development Committee.
The mayor said he will continue to meet with the mayors of Sheffield, Muscle Shoals and Tuscumbia, to discuss common issues and solutions.
He told Key if he had a blank check, he would try to marry the history of Tuscumbia with the present to create a unique experience that would attract people to the city. He's like to make Tuscumbia an attractive place for entrepreneurs and young people to make their dreams a reality.
"Tuscumbia is a very unique place, and it's unique because of its history," Underwood said. "
Key also touched on the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the the protests it spawned.
"What happened to George Floyd was terrible," Underwood said. "I couldn't even watch the entirety of the film.
"I will invest my time and my resources to make things better. I can't fix Minneapolis, but I think here with the right circle of influence, we can make things right, not only right, but better."
Underwood admitted he has not done as good a job as he should have in matching the people who work for the city with the racial makeup of Tuscumbia. He vowed to do a better job to create a more diverse employee base in the next four years.
"I really want to work on making that a better situation," the mayor said. "That's a failure on my part."
One way he wants to accomplish that is change the way city jobs are advertised to the public and make sure everyone has an opportunity to work for the city.
Before the meeting, Underwood said his four years as mayor gives him a track record.
"At this point, we have four years of what we've tried to emphasize and accomplish for the city," Underwood said. "It's what I've done and continue to do."
Underwood said he and the new city council did their research and built a foundation.
"I believe it's the mayor's job to have a vision for the city, and use the people around him, the department heads and the public to buy into it," he said. "I think we've done a pretty good job."
The mayor said it's always been a team effort between he, the council, department heads and Tuscumbia residents.
"I want to thank the people of Tuscumbia who took a chance on me four years ago," Underwood said.
The municipal elections are Tuesday, Aug. 25.
