WASHINGTON — The Trump administration and China are close to finalizing a modest trade agreement that would suspend tariffs that are set to kick in Sunday, de-escalating their 17-month trade war.
"We're close to a deal,'' said Myron Brilliant, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's head of international affairs, who has been briefed by both sides.
Brilliant said the United States has agreed to suspend plans to impose tariffs on $160 billion in Chinese imports Sunday and to reduce existing tariffs — though the amount of the cut was not clear. In return, the Chinese would buy more U.S. farm products, increase Americans firms' access to the Chinese market and beef up protection for intellectual property rights.
Beijing had threatened to retaliate if Washington went ahead with plans to raise duties on Chinese imports.
The two sides are negotiating a Phase 1 agreement as part of the effort to resolve their sprawling trade dispute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.