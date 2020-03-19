Utility departments in Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia will close their lobbies to the public beginning today to help prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus.
Sheffield Utilities General Manager Steve Hargrove said Monday he would close the lobby if a case of COVID-19 appeared in their service area, which includes Sheffield and most of rural Colbert County.
On Wednesday, Hargrove said he wanted to "get ahead of the game" and prevent a possible infection of his staff.
"Why put employees and customers at risk?" he asked.
Tuscumbia Utilities General Manager Jeff McDonald made the same announcement Wednesday.
"The health and safety of our customers, employees and city is our top priority," McDonald said. "With that in mind we will be closing our lobby to the public."
Muscle Shoals Electric Board General Manager Matt Bernauer said the utility also made the decision to close its lobby.
All three departments are temporarily suspending utility cutoffs for non-payment. Customers will still be responsible for paying their outstanding balances, and are encouraged to call their utility provider to set up a payment plan.
Each utility can accept payments through the mail, over the telephone, online or through an after-hours drop box.
Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals also have drive-through windows to make utility payments.
