A Tennessee Valley Authority spokesman said seeking long-term power purchase contracts with wholesale power customers like Tuscumbia Utilities and the Florence Electricity Department will strengthen TVA's relationship with the providers and reduce risk for long-term capital projects.
The TVA Board of Directors approved its fiscal 2020 budget and the long-term partnership agreements during its Aug. 22 meeting. The utility is seeking new agreements with its 154 wholesale power customers.
In the Shoals, Tuscumbia Utilities, Sheffield Utilities and the Muscle Shoals Electric Board have approved the new agreements. .
TVA spokesman Jim Hopson said the long-term partnership agreements are optional, but wholesale customers who agree to the 20-year agreements will receive a 3.1 percent credit each month for the life of the contract.
"It's something that's been discussed for quite some time," Hopson said. "I think it benefits everybody ultimately."
What it will do for TVA, he said, is reduce the risk associated with short-term contracts, which hamper the utility's efforts to recover the costs of major infrastructure improvements.
"You have to calculate your risk factor when calculating your rates," Hopson said.
He said TVA is confident it can maintain stable wholesale power rates over the next 10 years, and not have to seek rate increases during that time.
Muscle Shoals Electric Board General Manager Matt Bernauer said the credit will allow the system to make needed capital improvements without having to increase rates. The credit will amount to an estimated $450,000 annually.
"We're about to build a new $4 million substation on Wilson Dam Road," Bernauer said. "Whatever we get out of it will offset the need for future rate increases for the foreseeable future."
He said while construction in the city is booming, demand for power is decreasing because of energy efficiency measures like LED lightbulbs, energy-efficient construction, programmable thermostats, energy-efficient appliances and other methods of reducing energy use.
Bernauer said Muscle Shoals has been purchasing power from TVA since 1933 and was one of its first customers.
Tuscumbia Utilities General Manager Jeff McDonald said the utilities board approved a 20-year agreement last week during a special called meeting.
He said TVA estimates the 3.1 percent credit will provide an additional $199,000 annually, but the board has not determined if the decrease in wholesale power costs will be passed on to the consumer or be used to make improvements to the system.
"We have not made a final decision," McDonald said. "If we make the decision to give that back to the customer, we have to go back through a process with TVA to change our rate. You have to have a rate approval from TVA if we make any changes."
Like Bernauer, McDonald said the annual credit could be used for future capital improvements, which would offset the need for future rate increases.
Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford said the City Council approved the 20-year contract with TVA during a special called meeting last week with the utility board.
"Their board had to approve it, then we had to approve it," Sanford said. "It's a good deal."
Hopson said it's up to the local power providers how they will utilize the credit.
Sheffield Utilities General Manager Steve Hargrove said Sheffield will utilize the credit to make additional improvements to the electric system, such as a new substation near the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport.
He said the credit will amount to about $70,000 per month.
"We're going to invest in reliability and hopefully maintain stable rates for the next 10 years," Hargrove said
Florence Electricity General Manager Richard Morrissey said they have also signed a new 20-year contract with TVA.
Since Florence Electricity covers all of Lauderdale County, the credit will amount to about $200,000 per month that will be used to "harden" the system and improve technology.
"It's my firm belief that the best thing for us to do with this is to put it into the infrastructure of our electric system," Morrissey said. "There's a lot of technology we can provide."
Saving the money or using it for infrastructure improvements will also prevent the need for a rate adjustment. The Florence Electricity Department raised rates 3 percent last year, the first rate increase in 10 years.
