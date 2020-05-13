Valvoline has launched a "Thanks to Truckers" initiative and is asking Americans to submit their own #ThanksToTruckers notes through the company's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter platforms.
The supplier of automotive services and lubricants wants to thank big rig truckers, delivery carriers and waste management professionals who continue to work during the coronavirus pandemic.
The company will collect the messages and notes of appreciation from individuals and businesses and use a variety of distribution tactics to make sure they reach professional drivers across the country.
Valvoline will produce and distribute 7,500 "care packages" for drivers in various fleets that include high demand essential items like hand sanitizer, masks, snacks, beverages, branded hats and thank you cards.
They will broadcast messages through Red Eye Radio, a nationally syndicated talk show providing professional truck drivers up-to-the-minute news, information and entertainment.
Valvoline will utilize its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter platforms to share thank you notes.
“American fleets of all types are devoting countless hours to keep the American economy moving, all while being away from their homes and families and putting their personal health at risk,” Valvoline Inc. CEO Sam Mitchell said.
Mitchell said Valvoline wants to show its appreciation to these workers.
"These hardworking men and women should be celebrated for the personal sacrifices they’re making to keep businesses and homes equipped with the goods and essential services needed throughout this historic crisis," he said.
