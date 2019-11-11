TUSCUMBIA — A Veterans Day concert to raise money to send local veterans to Washington, D.C., has been moved from the grounds of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame to the nearby Launch Point Church due to the inclement weather forecast for tonight.
Church Pastor Shane Swinney said the decision was made Friday to move the concert to an indoor facility. The concert features local singer/songwriter Billy Lawson and county star Darryl Worley.
Swinney said the church sanctuary can accommodate about 1,400 people.
"We're neighbors and have a great relationship with the city and the hall of fame," Swinney said.
Mayor Kerry Underwood said the goal of the concert is to raise money to allow local veterans to visit the U.S. capital through the Honor Flight Network, an organization dedicated to flying U.S. military veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit various memorials and monuments erected in their honor.
While the flights are free to veterans, it can cost their "guardian" as much as $500 to accompany them, depending on the length of the visit.
Swinney said doors open at 4 p.m. and the concert begins at 6 p.m. A fireworks show will begin at 8 p.m. on the church grounds.
Tickets are $20.
