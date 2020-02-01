TUSCUMBIA — A plea agreement that resulted in no additional prison time for a man who recently pleaded guilty to first degree sex abuse was requested and approved by the victim, who did not want to subject his family to a trial, Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said.
Kevin Wade Vinson, 33, Muscle Shoals, was arrested in April and charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12, first degree sodomy, and enticing a child to enter a house, vehicle, etc., for immoral purposes.
Williamson said Vinson remained in jail for about 10 months until Jan. 28 when he pleaded guilty to the lesser included offense of first degree sexual abuse.
The plea agreement included a 10-year prison sentence. Vinson received credit for time served and was placed on probation for five years. He was also required to register as a sex offender, Williamson said.
According to the sheriff, the abuse began in 2001 when the victim lived in another county. When the victim's family moved to Colbert County, the abuse continued but wasn’t reported until several years later when the victim became an adult.
"The victim had moved on in his life and had put the abuse behind him," Williamson said. "However, the victim didn’t want anyone else to have to go through the same abuse he did as a child."
The victim filed a report with the Colbert County Sheriff's Office and the case was investigated by Lt. Roger Denton, who worked closely with the district attorney's office.
Once the investigation was completed, the case was taken before a grand jury, and Vinson was indicted on the three charges.
"The plea agreement was requested and approved by the victim before the district attorney’s office agreed to the plea," Williamson said. "In this case the plea agreement met the outcome he wished with the case."
The sheriff said the victim also requested Vinson be required to register as a sex offender as part of his plea arrangement.
The case was assigned to Colbert County Circuit Judge Kyle Brown.
Defense attorney B.T. Gardner Jr. said his client could face his full sentence if he is arrested during his probationary period. He could also be charged if he moves and fails to register with the county sheriff.
Two attempts to reach the Colbert County District Attorney's office Friday were unsuccessful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.