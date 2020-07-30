FLORENCE — A Tuscumbia man accused of stealing a dump truck and various tools from a local contractor is being held in the Florence-Lauderdale Detention Center, a Florence police detective said.
Joey Lance Brewer, 35, was charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, and one count of first-degree theft, said Sgt. Cliff Billingsly, a detective in the Criminal Investigation Division.
Brewer is being held in the detention center on a $35,000 bond.
Billingsly said the truck was taken from Carbine Construction on Thompson Street sometime between midnight and 1:30 a.m. Monday. Several tools were also stolen.
"We took the report that morning about 6 a.m.," he said.
Billingsly said investigators used footage from nearby security cameras to identify a suspect, who was later located in the area of Cherry Hill Homes and the Budget Inn on Florence Boulevard.
The detective said the suspect ran from officers and tossed a handgun during the foot pursuit.
During an interrogation, the suspect provided police with the location of the stolen truck and tools.
Billingsly said the truck and tools were taken to an abandoned house in the Colbert Heights area.
He said the items were returned Monday to Carbine Construction.
Billingsly said the quick resolution to the case was a product of police and the public working together.
"The community involvement is what really got it," Billingsly said. "Working together, we were on top of it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.