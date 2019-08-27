FLORENCE — Kayla Holt said she held Monday's candlelight vigil to bring the community together to provide some support for the family of Lauren Elizabeth Cowart and her daughter, Blakely Elizabeth, who died in a boating collision June 8 near the mouth of Shoal Creek.
The vigil was held in Wilson Park in downtown Florence.
Holt said family members of the 37-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter attended the vigil.
"We're trying to bring the community together as a way to honor Lauren and Blakely," Holt said. "There is a family that deserves answers, and they're not getting them."
Very little information has been released by law enforcement officials since the incident occurred. The case is scheduled to be presented to a grand jury this week.
"There is a family grieving and they have absolutely no closure," Holt said.
