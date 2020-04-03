TUSCUMBIA — The purchase of the Cherokee Industrial Landfill could be delayed by the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on the municipal bond market.
The new Tri-Cities solid waste authority, which is essentially the Shoals Solid Waste Authority minus Colbert County, was in the process of acquiring the Cherokee Industrial Landfill when the pandemic hit.
The Cherokee landfill would become the new county landfill, replacing the one off U.S. 43 in Tuscumbia.
The purchase plan involved selling $16 million in revenue bonds. They will now have to wait until the market rebounds.
Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood, chairman of both solid waste authorities, said the agreement itself is not impacted.
"It's just that there is no bond market," Underwood said. "There's just not anyone willing to buy bonds. We hope in a couple weeks that will spin around. But today is not the day to sell bonds."
According to the Brookings Institution, a non-profit public policy organization, investors began withdrawing from municipal mutual funds as the coronavirus outbreak worsened.
For the week ending March 18, Brookings reported that investors withdrew a record-setting $12 billion and another $13.7 billion the following week.
Between March 9-20, state and local governments managed to sell only about $6 billion of the $16 billion in bonds they were seeking to issue, according to Brookings.
"Hopefully at some point, the bond market will open back up and we'll go forward," Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford said. "We're going to have to wait for it to come back up."
The newly formed authority includes the cities of Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia. Each mayor sits on the authority.
In the meantime, attorneys for the authority and Steve Witmer's CWI Industries continue to tie up loose ends before the sale can occur. CWI owns the Cherokee Industrial Landfill, located near the Barton Riverfront Industrial Park.
"The people that I've been in communication with feel confident there will be a bond market," said solid waste authority attorney Tom Heflin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.