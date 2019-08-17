Winter is just a few months away and United Way of Northwest Alabama is getting a jumpstart on helping the homeless prepare for colder weather by hosting an item drive for care kits.
The initiative also involves the Homeless Care Council and 2-1-1 Information and Referral.
The goal is to pack 400 bags with the items, according to Kerry Del Pizzo, United Way community impact and communications director. Those bags will then be turned over to the Homeless Care Council to be distributed to law enforcement and local organizations who serve the homeless.
“We look forward to joining together with United Way, community partners and Shoals residents, to complete one mission — giving back,” said Homeless Care Council Director Ashley Smith.
Del Pizzo said last year’s turnout of 400 volunteers to pack 1,000 kits was “beyond incredible,” but United Way has decided to shift from a competition-style packing event to a more thoughtful approach.
“Rather than a competition, we are going to put the packs together thoughtfully and with those who will be receiving them in the forefront of our minds,” she said. “It will still be a really fun event, we’re just hoping to slow it down and make it a little more heart-felt.”
Items requested for this year’s drive are
- Winter hats, mittens/gloves, scarves, hot hands, blankets, socks, personal sized Kleenex, personal sized hand sanitizer, Chapstick and water
Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:
• United Way of Northwest Alabama: 118 E. Mobile St., Florence
• Peak Performance Physical Therapy, 2465 Mall Rd., Florence
• Parke Cochran State Farm Insurance, 883 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence
• The Davis Clinic, 1404 E. Avalon Ave. Suite B, Tuscumbia
“With over 200 in our homeless community, warmth items are a huge necessity in the colder months,” Smith said. “The work we do on this day will have an impact on our homeless friends for months to come.”
Del Pizzo said collection will end Sept. 13.
Until then, she will keep a tally of all items donated on United Way of Northwest Alabama’s website and Facebook page, “like a running inventory.”
“That way, we’ll hopefully not end up with a thousand of one thing and 10 of another,” she added.
Ten teams of 10 will pack the kits Sept. 17 on Mobile Street, and the kits will be distributed soon after.
Del Pizzo said anyone interested in volunteering for the packing event may do so at uwnwal.org under the “Events” tab. To help collect donations, call United Way at 256-764-5892.
