Fair weather and slightly cooler temperatures greeted volunteers who showed up Saturday in Florence and Sheffield to help clean up trash and debris from the Tennessee River and its shoreline.
Keep the Shoals Beautiful (KTSB) provided clean-up gear to groups working out of McFarland Park in Florence and Riverfront Park in Sheffield.
The goal was to fill as many 13-gallon garbage bags and turn them in for a chance to win cash prizes. KTSB Director Kate Brown said the individual who collects the most trash in Florence and Sheffield will win $250.
Volunteers arrived at 8 a.m. and spent the next few hours trying to remove as much trash and debris as possible.
"I think last year we had 70 something volunteers," Brown said. This year we're shooting for 100 to 150."
This year was the first time the event offered online registration, which includes a T-shirt and lunch.
Volunteers picked up trash along the riverbank while others used kayaks and canoes to reach areas from the river.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.