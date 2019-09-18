SHEFFIELD — A crew from Bo Keenum Concrete Construction spent Tuesday morning finishing a slab of freshly poured concrete that will become the park's new basketball court.
Bo Keenum said Blue Star Concrete poured the slab at about 6 a.m. Keenum's crew excavated and built the forms for the 42 foot by 72 foot slab. Danny Vinson, Alex Gomez Justin Rogers, Tony Fisher and Leland Thorn finished the surface before it dried in the hot sun.
Sheffield resident Wendy Snitzer secured donations from Keenum, Blue Star and others to make improvements to the park.
Snitzer said the city has installed a new electrical service that will provide power for events at the park. Mulch will be added under the swing set and slide and Martin Supply has agreed to provide a water fountain for the park, Snitzer said. A security light will be added near the new basketball court.
She said the University of North Alabama Art Department has agreed to paint four picnic tables that will be placed in the park.
