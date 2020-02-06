WASHINGTON — Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, the most endangered Democrat in this November's elections, in remarks on the Senate floor Wednesday, said the sum of the evidence against President Donald Trump produced "a picture of a president who has abused the great power of his office for personal gain, a picture of a president who has placed his personal interest well above the interest of the nation."
Jones's announcement, prior to the Senate vote to acquit Trump.
Jones faces reelection this fall from a heavily Republican state that Trump carried by 28 percentage points in 2016. In an upset, he narrowly won a special election for a vacant seat in 2017 against Republican nominee Roy Moore, who'd been accused of sexual misconduct with teenagers when he was in his thirties.
Many people didn't rule out that the former federal prosecutor might decide to acquit Trump on at least one of the two counts.
Jones, who will need to win support from independents and some Republicans to win reelection this fall, lashed out at Washington's growing partisanship.
"I fear that moral courage, country before party, is a rare commodity these days," said Jones. He said that quality is "harder to put into action when political careers may be on the line."
Jones had long indicated that he'd been troubled by Trump's actions pressuring Ukraine to seek harmful information on political foe Joe Biden.
But the impeachment article accusing Trump of obstructing Congress' investigation of his behavior gave Jones the most trouble. He said Wednesday that while he wished House investigators had pushed harder for more documents and witnesses, "I believe the president deliberately and unconstitutionally obstructed Congress by refusing to cooperate with the investigation in any way."
He said he believes "the evidence clearly proves" that Trump was guilty of the first count of abusing his power.
"His actions were more than simply inappropriate. They were an abuse of power," Jones said.
