TUSCUMBIA — Guitarist Travis Wammack and his Snakeman Band is scheduled to perform after the W.C. Handy Festival "kickoff" parade today in downtown Tuscumbia.
The parade was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was postponed due to inclement weather.
The parade begins at 6 p.m. and proceeds south on N. Main Street, then circles around to the Colbert County Courthouse where Wammack will perform from 7-9 p.m.
Colbert County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the courthouse will be open for those who need to cool off or use a rest room.
Following Wammack's performance, The Crow Holler Band will perform at the Coldwater Commons Pocket Park on North Main Street next door to Fiddledee D's. The band is scheduled to perform from 9-11 p.m.
Festival chair Tori Bailey said several events have had to be moved, postponed or delayed because of inclement weather.
Visit wchandymusicfestival.com for more information.
