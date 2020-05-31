FLORENCE — The annual W.C. Handy Music Festival is still scheduled for July 17-26, but it might not resemble festivals of the past due to the need to continue maintaining social distancing and other safety measures brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Tori Bailey, president of the Music Preservation Society, which has been responsible for the festival since 1982, said there will be many changes, and some events have been cancelled.
"We have made some adjustments to make it safe," Bailey said. "In the meantime, it's up to the coordinators to decide what to do."
She's spoken to the Florence Parks and Recreation Department about painting designated areas for families to congregate while observing social distancing protocols at McFarland and Wilson parks.
"We'll do what we can to assist," Florence Parks and Recreation Director Tina Kitchens said. "We can line out as many areas as they want."
Because the events are Handy festival events, Kitchens said, the event coordinator is responsible for setting the guidelines and standards.
"I feel for them," Kitchens said. "It's definitely going to be a challenge."
Because of the pandemic, Bailey said the Shoals Praise Choir will not be performing this year.
"It's not safe for choirs to use the same mic," she said. "We're actually discouraging choirs from having events this year."
She said solo performers would be able to perform. Bailey said they will encourage singers to bring their own microphones.
"You can have something in a church if you can split everyone up," she said. "We're looking at ways to do this in a responsible manner."
She said bands performing inside venues might be asked to play shorter sets where the audience is cleared out after the set and another group is allowed in.
"What we need to do is make sure everyone is spreading out," Bailey said. "We want people to be safe."
She said event coordinators will have the authority to end events if the audience is not in compliance with whatever guidelines the venue or event has in place.
Bailey said two well-known festival events, the Da Doo RunRun and the popular Street Strut will not happen this year.
"The Street Strut, for the first time since the festival began, is not happening," Bailey said.
She said she asked the car show sponsors to spread their event over two days and make sure cars are parked at least 6 feet apart.
Bailey said W.C. Handy Music Festival Headquarters will once again be at the Southall-Moore Home near Wilson Park.
Alabama Music Hall of Fame Director Sandra Burroughs said the Tuscumbia music attraction will be involved in the festival.
"This year more than any other year, I think there will be more events hosted at the hall of fame because of the wide open space out there," Burroughs said. "Our fields have become popular fields to consider for having events."
The small stage is in good shape and the larger stage south of the facility is usable, but needs some work.
"We're going to be involved as much as we can," Burroughs said.
She did not say whether or not there would be events held in the hall of fame lobby.
"I'm not going to speculate on what it may or may not look like," she said.
Shoals musician Jamie Barrier said he's booked two shows for his band, the Pine Hill Haints, and is working on more.
"I'm totally cool with it," Barrier said. "By this point, we've all been learning about this together. I just figure if people are sick, they'll stay home."
Barrier said the band was supposed to be playing in London on Friday as part of a 14-day tour.
"We're ready to get out and play," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.