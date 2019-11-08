FLORENCE — Cross Point Church of Christ will be the site for an event that organizers hope will raise awareness for veterans who have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Walk for a Warrior will benefit Renewed Spirits, a new equine therapy nonprofit agency in Florence. The purpose of the walk is to raise awareness of PTSD and provide funding for the program for veterans.
Registration will begin at 3 p.m. with the walk beginning at 4 p.m. The local band, Drive, will perform during the walk. Retiring of the colors and honoring all service men and women will be at 5:15 p.m. Soups will be available for purchase.
For registration and information, go to serenitycounselingshoals.org or call 256-335-4062. Register online or mail check and registration form to Renewed Spirits 1954 Jackson Road Florence, AL 35630.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.