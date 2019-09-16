FLORENCE — The annual Shoals Out of the Darkness Community Walk is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at Florence High School.
Hosted by the Shoals chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the walk is one of more than 550 walks held nationwide this year, according to information released by the foundation.
The walks are expected raise millions for suicide prevention efforts, and expected to draw more than 300,000 walkers. Volunteers from Colbert, Lauderdale and Franklin counties will be involved.
The Shoals walk raised more than $15,000 last year and had 258 participants.
If you would like to participate or for more information, go to afsp.org/shoals.
