Walmart is removing from its stores nationwide signs, displays or videos that depict violence, following a mass shooting at one of its stores in Texas, though it has not changed its policy on gun sales.
The retailer instructed employees in an internal memo to remove any marketing material, turn off or unplug video game consoles that show violent games — specifically Xbox and PlayStation consoles — and to monitor and turn off any violence depicted on screens in its electronics departments.
Employees were also ordered to turn off hunting season videos in the sporting goods department where guns are sold.
Under the heading: "Immediate Action," employees were instructed to "Review your store for any signing or displays that contain violent images or aggressive behavior. Remove from the salesfloor or turn off these items immediately."
"We've taken this action out of respect for the incidents of the past week," said spokeswoman Tara House in an email to The Associated Press today.
The company's policy on sales of video games that depict violence has not changed, nor has its policy on gun sales.
