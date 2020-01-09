WAYNESBORO, Tenn. — Warrants have been issued out of Wayne County, Tennessee, for the arrest of the administrator of Burns Nursing Home in Russellville, who is wanted in connection with a marijuana growing operation just across the Alabama-Tennessee state line.
Patrick Butler, an assistant district attorney with Tennessee's 22nd Judicial District, said Mark Steven DeArman, 45, is wanted on charges of unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance, manufacturing of marijuana concentrate, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Those are the same charges filed against Dr. Stuart Greenberg and Alisa Lynn Balentine, who have been charged in Tennessee in connection with the case. Both have been released on bond.
Greenberg also faces drug charges in Colbert County, Alabama.
Butler said the defendants will have a preliminary hearing in late February in Wayne County.
Just prior to noon Wednesday, Butler said DeArman had yet to be arrested.
"I know they're looking for him," Butler said. "I have not been told he's in custody anywhere. I will be getting a call when he is."
Butler said he's spoken to an attorney who is trying to get DeArman to turn himself in to authorities in Tennessee.
"Hopefully, that's what he's going to do," Butler said.
If he's arrested in Alabama, Butler said he hopes DeArman will waive extradition and allow himself to be transferred to Tennessee.
The trio is implicated in a massive marijuana growing operation just over the Alabama-Tennessee state line on Tennessee 13. The building, which Shoals residents might recognize as the old Johnny's Club, was used as a medical records storage facility.
Colbert County Drug Task Force Director Curtis Burns said DeArman does not have any pending criminal charges in Alabama at this time. He said Dearman's name came up during the investigation of Greenberg.
