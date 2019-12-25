MUSCLE SHOALS — Shoals Solid Waste Authority members want to keep Colbert County's recycling program intact, but they'd like for it to at least break even.
The authority asked Jeannie Courington, director of the Albertville-Boaz Recycling Program, to talk about her program in hopes of learning ways to reduce costs.
Tim Leigh, the authority's accountant, said while the amount varies, the program is on the average about $400,000 in the red each year.
Courington said she's able to operate her program to where it breaks even.
"We'd be happy to break even," Authority Chairman and Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood said. "We just want to make sure we're doing everything as efficient as possible."
Courington said the program began in 2009 collecting newsprint and plastic drink bottles. They also started educating the public and children through their schools.
She stressed officials must watch the markets to know when to sell materials and who to sell them to.
"When we started in 2009, cardboard was $75 per ton," Courington said. "Cardboard gradually went up, and two years ago I was selling cardboard for $200 per ton. Today, I'm selling cardboard for $42 per ton."
She said her system has 220 trailers scattered throughout the community. Colbert County has about 90 collection bins.
"The first year we baled 775 tons," Courington said. "In 2018, we bailed 3,445 tons of materials."
Three of the Albertville-Boaz employees are paid by the city of Albertville through a $120,000 appropriation. She said she also uses some inmate labor.
While the program broke even in 2018, Courington said it will likely be in the red this year.
Courington said the program offers a shredding service, and accepts styrofoam packing materials that can be melted down and recycled. She said the $250,000 shredding truck paid for itself in three years.
Landfill Manager Mike Shewbart said after the meeting Courington visited the Colbert County facility.
"She has some good pointers," he said. "She can help us a lot."
One thing Courington suggested was making sure recyclable materials are properly sorted and tightly baled to be able to get the best price.
Shewbart said he liked an idea offered by Steve Richerson, also known as Steve Trash the "rockin' eco hero," who uses magic to teach the importance of recycling to kids.
Richerson suggested allowing children at various schools to decorate their recycling bids so they feel more involved in the effort. Shewbart said he also likes the light green color of the county's bins because when you see them, you know who it belongs to.
Richerson agreed education is important for a recycling program to work. He said while the program is costing the authority, it carries an intangible value. He said recycling bins in Russellvlille are usually full.
"It makes us proud to have recycling," Richerson said.
Shewbart said he and authority members have visited other programs in hopes of finding ways to reduce their expenses.
"I think we're moving in the right direction," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.