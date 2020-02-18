SHEFFIELD — Tommy Barnes walked to the shore of the Tennessee River just below the wastewater lift station Monday to see if the city's 38-inch sewer line was visible.
The river was still above flood stage and the sewer line that runs along the bluff to the treatment plant was still under water, three days after the river crested.
The new plant, which was built in 2012, normally processes about 1 million gallons of wastewater per day. During the recent flooding, it was processing 6 million to 9 million gallons per day due to the infiltration of storm water into the system.
The new treatment plant can handle the additional water, but it can tax the system and add to increased electricity costs. One of the pumps in the lift station burned up, Barnes said.
He's proud to say the city only had one wastewater overflow — a manhole on Alabama Avenue in Riverfront Park. It was reported to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, like numerous other sewage overflows in the Shoals since Feb. 4.
"This rain did not pose us as many problems this year as it did last year," Barnes said.
The big issue was the amount of water infiltrating the system because of the line being underwater for so long. Sheffield Utilities is seeking grant money to move the line off the bluff.
According to ADEM's website, there were several wastewater overflows in the Shoals. ADEM requires wastewater departments to report such overflows, and they are plotted on a map that is available on the ADEM website.
The overflows occurred in Florence, Muscle Shoals, Leighton, Littleville, Cherokee, Rogersville and Russellville between Feb. 4-14.
The overflows ranged from less than 10,000 gallons to more than 500,000 gallons. It appears none of the overflows in the Shoals exceeded 500,000 gallons, according to the site.
Most were less than 10,000 gallons, and the culprit was usually flash flooding or excessive rainfall. In at least two cases, overflows were caused by blocked sewer lines. The overflows often ended up in drainage ditches, nearby streams or were absorbed into the ground.
Florence Gas, Water and Wastewater Department Manager Mike Doyle said the utility's only overflow was caused by a line that was stopped up. Doyle said it's possible the excessive rain caused sediment to build up in the line due to storm water infiltration.
"Most of the flooding on our system was contained down by the river," Doyle said. "Fortunately, the plant didn't flood. We actually had more problems with overflows last year than this time."
He said aging sewer lines are a problem all across the county.
Shane Burney, who operates Leighton's Water and Wastewater Department, said the small town only had two small overflows from manholes.
He said both of them were in areas where multiple sewer lines merge and are only 5 feet deep.
Both were flood related, Burney said.
"When we get that much rain, the collection systems just can't handle it," he said.
Burney said he does not expect to be fined for the overflows since ADEM understands the situations were caused by excessive rainfall. He said the city has also made an effort to improve its sewer system over the past several years.
