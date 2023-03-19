FLORENCE — Municipal and county water producers in the Shoals are in the process of researching how they will test and treat water for so-called "forever chemicals" after the Environmental Protection Agency released proposed drinking water limits for the chemicals that have been used for decades in everything from makeup to water resistant clothing.
On Tuesday, the EPA released proposed limits drinking water producers could have to follow if those limits are codified into the federal Safe Drinking Water Act, Muscle Shoals Water Board Manager James Vance said.
"There are no limits yet, and there hasn't been any limits," Vance said. "They have proposed these new limits for drinking water."
Americans will have a 60-day period to comment on the proposed limits, which could be codified by the end of this year, or by early 2024, he said.
PFAS chemicals are widely used, and their components break down slowly over time, according to the U.S. Environmental Agency.
Because of their use, many PFAS are found in the blood of people and animals all over the world and are present at low levels in a variety of food products and in the environment.
Vance said his department has begun some preliminary engineering and testing to see what type of system would be appropriate for testing the city's water system. Vance said they're also looking at potential funding sources.
Like Florence and Sheffield, Muscle Shoals gets its water from the Tennessee River. Tuscumbia Utilities gets its water from an underground source.
"It's going to impact every water company in the country that gets surface water," Florence Gas, Water and Wastewater Department Manager Mike Doyle said.
He said the Tennessee River is known for containing the "foreever" chemicals, known as PFAS and PFOA.
Doyle said he recently attended a meeting concerning surface water and the primary discussion was "forever" chemicals.
One problem water systems will face is finding an accurate test that can detect 4 parts per trillion.
"There's got to be an approved test," Doyle said. "We can only assume they're developing a test that measures that low. That's going to be really important to us."
He said Florence is considering a reverse osmosis system to remove the contaminants, but that system is expensive to operate because of the amount of power it requires.
Doyle said Florence will have to do some pilot testing to see what works best. Water producers need an accurate test to ensure whatever system they devise will remove the chemicals to get below the allowable limits.
Doyle said there will be a public comment period before the proposed limits are codified. Once they are, Doyle said water systems will have three years to comply.
"We have to start thinking about it now," Doyle said. "We'll make it work one way or another. We want to put out the safest water we can. "
In the end, regardless of what type of system is used, reverse osmosis or activated carbon, there will still be a waste product left behind that must be disposed of in some type of landfill, said Sheffield Utilities Water and Wastewater Department Manager Tommy Barnes, who is also the chairman of the Colbert County Commission.
"It's going to be an ongoing evolution how they deal with this," Barnes said.
Barnes said he believes the allowable limits could increase once the comment period ends.
"I think there's going to be a lot of comments that will even defer it into 2024," he said.
He said Sheffield Utilities last samples tested at 4.8 ppt for PFOA, while a test for PFOS was 8.9 ppt.
"So we're close," he said.
Tuscumbia Utilities Manager Jeff McDonald said they're going to evaluate the situation and determine what they need to do to meet the proposed limits. He said it's not common for the EPA to adjust limits after a comment period.
"We do have some capacity to take PFOS out with our new water plant, but we'll have to see," McDonald said. "I think there's just a lot of unknowns that need to be worked out before any decision are made how to address the regulations. But obviously, the concern is the cost to have to meet those regulations."
The EPA is requesting public comment on the proposed regulation, said Melissa A. Sullivan in the EPA Office of Public Affairs.
"The public comment period will open following the proposed rule publishing in the Federal Register," she said. "Public comments can be provided at that time at regulations.gov under Docket ID: EPA-HQ-OW-2022-0114."
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.