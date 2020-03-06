TUSCUMBIA — Water continues to pour through Wilson Dam, and three Colbert County roads remain closed due to high water.
Colbert County Engineer Jeremy Robison said the extreme end of Sixth Street near Fennel Lane is closed, as is Gnat Pond Road south of Rock Solid Ready Mix, and Crockett Lane near Fennel Lane.
Robison said a driveway on Marthaler Lane remains under water, but Cassie Davis Street is no longer flooded after the Road Department pumped water for about a week.
Robison said the Road Department used three pumps to remove water from Cassie Davis Street. Flooding there impacts five residences.
He said Sixth Street near North American Lighting was reopened Sunday.
"I went up in an airplane Sunday and there's a lot of water out there," Robison said.
The flooded areas that remain are in the east end of the county, which is flatter with more agricultural land. The west end of Colbert County is more hilly. While flash flooding does occur there, it typically recedes once the rain subsides.
Sixth Street near Fennel Lane could remain under water until summer, Robison said.
He said the road dips down into a swampy area where farm fields tend to drain. Sixth Street appears to disappear into a lake.
"It's just really low," Robison said. "There's no creek. It's just a low-lying, swampy area. A lot of farm fields drain to that area."
He said there is not a lot of traffic in that area.
"The only way to fix it would be to raise the road," Robison said. "That would be very expensive."
Years ago, the county raised a portion of Sixth Street at the intersection of Gnat Pond Road that was prone to flooding. Robison said if the road had not been raised, it would also be under water.
