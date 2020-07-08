TUSCUMBIA — A broken 10-inch water main left residents of several neighborhoods along Old Alabama 20 east of Muscle Shoals without water for about six hours Monday.
County Engineer Jeremy Robison, who is also over the Water Department, said the broken 20-foot PVC line impacted residents in the Valley Grove, Cornelius Landing, Stone Grove and other communities west of Marthaler Lane.
He said the break impacted as many as 200 homes.
"It was a pretty big area," Robison said. "A lot of homes were without water. We had to replace a 20-foot section of 10-inch pipe."
Robison said finding a water leak can be time consuming, but in this case the leak was located within 20 minutes. He said sometimes it takes hours to locate a leak.
The crew had to wait until an emergency line locator crew arrived to determine if there were other utilities, like gas or underground telephone lines, in the vicinity. The crew is supposed to respond within two hours.
"Sometimes it's four or five hours before you start digging," Robison said. "When you start digging, that's when the fun begins."
The Water Department crew had to dig down to the ruptured line and determine how large the break was. Robinson said the pipe was split along its entire length.
Colbert County Extension Coordinator Danny McWilliams said his family noticed there was no water "a little after lunch" Monday. He said service was restored about 5:30 p.m.
"It came back on right after I got home from work," McWilliams said. "I am very thankful they got it restored so quickly."
Robison said Water Department employees arrived at work at 6 a.m. Monday and didn't leave until 9 p.m.
