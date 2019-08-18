RUSSELLVILLE — The 90-degree August heat didn't keep thousands of people from flocking to downtown Russellville on Friday and Saturday for a tasty slice of watermelon.
The sweet and juicy fruit is the star of Russellville’s annual Watermelon Festival, which began in 1981 and has since brought in as many as 50,000 people annually. That’s about five times the town’s population.
The free event, named one of Southeast Tourism Society’s top 20 for August, is the largest festival in Franklin County.
It kicked off Friday night with musical performances from Rewind, the Joseph Baldwin Band and Shootin’ You Straight, a Lynyrd Skynyrd cover band. The music continued Saturday with Dixie Mafia, Kozmic Mama and Absolute Journey Tribute.
The festival is also known for its watermelon-related contests, a Watermelon Run, rides for children, and a car and truck show.
More than 100 cars signed up to participate in the car and truck show, another big draw of the festival. A tractor show also attracted attendees.
“It’s something for people to do that’s not very expensive, and it’s also great for our businesses—local ones—from our hotels and gas stations to stores,” said Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cassie Medley.
Several young girls up to 21 years old also participated in the annual Watermelon Queen pageant—one of Medley’s many favorite parts of the festival.
Miss Alabama Tiara Pennington paid a visit Friday night to meet festival goers.
Crowds converged at the stage Friday night and behind First Baptist Church on Saturday afternoon to take advantage of the main event: free slices of watermelon.
Phil Campbell resident Megan Bailey said her boyfriend brought her to the festival Saturday for her birthday.
“This is my favorite part—eating the watermelon,” she said while holding two slices of watermelon, one red and one yellow. “I’ve never seen a yellow watermelon. It tastes just like a regular watermelon,” she added with a laugh.
Vendors were also set up for several blocks down Jackson Avenue. Dady’s Roasted Corn has been serving up roasted corn on the cob at the Watermelon Festival for 12 years now and routinely attracts long lines of customers.
“We keep a line most of the time,” said Ronald Dady. Though he doesn’t usually have time to explore the festival, he said he likes the variety of activities available.
Eric Thompson, of Auburn, was also set up Saturday to sell handmade door signs. He said this was his second year at the Watermelon Festival.
“It’s a big festival,” he said. “It brings a lot of people. There’s a lot of stuff for the kids, and as a vendor, we sell real well here.”
According to Medley, the power of the festival to bring people together is one of its best qualities.
“It’s almost like a family reunion because, sometimes, this is how families get together—they always come to the Watermelon Festival,” she said. “It’s great for everybody.”
Next year’s Watermelon Festival will be held Aug. 21-22.
