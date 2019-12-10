sheffield parade 20181204 9
The Sheffield High School band marches in the 2018 Sheffield Christmas Parade. Inclement weather forecast for today caused organizers to cancel the 2019 parade. [JIM HANNON/TIMESDAILY]

SHEFFIELD — Inclement weather including snow showers caused organizers to cancel the city's Christmas parade, which was scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight.

An announcement was posted on the Sheffield Central Facebook page.

Weather caused the cancellation while scheduling conflicts prohibited the city from rescheduling the event.

The Florence Christmas Parade is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday in downtown Florence.

