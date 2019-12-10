SHEFFIELD — Inclement weather including snow showers caused organizers to cancel the city's Christmas parade, which was scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight.
Weather caused the cancellation while scheduling conflicts prohibited the city from rescheduling the event.
The Florence Christmas Parade is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday in downtown Florence.
