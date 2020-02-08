The National Weather Service in Huntsville has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down briefly in extreme western Colbert County on Wednesday, damaging some buildings on L.O. Bishop's farm in the Allsboro community.
Bishop's son, Luther, said he was playing with his grandchildren in his home on the farm when the wind began to pick up.
"The wind was unreal and it was over in about 30 seconds," Bishop said. "Someone called right after it happened and asked if there was any damage."
He couldn't get out to check because downed trees blocked the road.
No one was injured, and he and his father's homes were not damaged.
"It just took down about a dozen pretty big trees and covered up the road," Bishop said.
The tornado blew the roof off one shed and destroyed two others. Bishop said he doesn't think any of their farm equipment was damaged. An old "hog house" was also destroyed.
Known for their Bishop's Barbecue Products, Bishop said none of the barbecue smoking pits were damaged.
Bishop said they will begin making repairs Monday.
Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said National Weather Service radar in Memphis, Tennessee, tracked the storm to the state line at Petertown Road near the Mississippi State Line where it downed several trees.
"From there it picked back up and dropped back down on Bishop's place, then picked up and died," Smith said.
Smith said wind damage in the Sheffield area was caused by straight line winds and not a tornado.
"It did not have a tornadic signature," he said.
Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford said a couple of trees on the side of his residence were partially uprooted, causing a section of concrete walkway to buckle.
Sanford said he found the glass top of a wrought iron patio table leaning against bushes in his yard.
Public Safety Director Dewey King said several trees were blown over during Wednesday's storm. Smith said a pickup was crushed by a fallen tree.
