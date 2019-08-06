MUSCLE SHOALS — Carcel and G Construction is winding up the $1.2 million Webster Street improvement project and should be finished by the end of this month, City Engineer Brad Williams said.
The Hanceville-based contractor is adding the wearing layer of asphalt to Webster Street between Avalon Avenue and Second Street, and should have that part of the projected completed by the end of the week.
"All we'll lack at that point is the final striping and signs," Williams said.
Paved shoulders were added and the two-lane road was widened a couple of feet because of truck traffic associated with the nearby industrial parks. Turn lanes have been added at the two entrances to the sports complex, and the entire road is being resurfaced.
There are also dedicated left- and right-turn lanes on Webster and Second streets. A shoulder was added to the western side of the street to accommodate a future sidewalk project that will connect sidewalks on Avalon Avenue to Webster School, Williams said.
The city received a grant for the sidewalk project in 2018, and plans are about to be turned over to the Alabama Department of Transportation for approval. Once that happens, Williams said the city must wait for the Federal Highway Administration to authorize the project and release the funds.
The Webster Street improvements are the last city project to be funded by the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program (ATRIP).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.