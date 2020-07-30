TUSCUMBIA — One man was arrested on drug charges Wednesday after a traffic stop while charges are pending on two other suspects after a warrant was served on a Leighton residence, Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said.
Williamson said Darold Morris, no age or address provided, is charged with trafficking heroin and unlawful possession of cocaine.
The sheriff said Morris was arrested in Leighton after a traffic stop by sheriff's deputies and members of the Colbert County Drug Task Force.
He is being held in the Colbert County Jail on bonds totaling $80,000.
In an unrelated incident, Williamson said charges are pending against two suspects, whose names are not being released at this time. Those charges include trafficking morphine, distribution of controlled substances, possession of ICE and heroin with intent to distribute.
The arrests were made after a warrant was served Wednesday on a residence at 2295 Leigh Heights Circle in Leighton.
During a search of the residence, officers found over 1,000 miscellaneous controlled substance pills, heroin, ICE, four guns and cash, the sheriff said.
The search was conducted by deputy sheriffs, drug task force members and Leighton Police officers.
"This has been an ongoing investigation for over a year," Williamson said.
The sheriff said charges are pending against a male and a female.
