LifeSouth is offering a free Fandango movie ticket to each blood donor this weekend to encourage locals to help fight ongoing blood shortages.
Fourteen major hospitals across North Alabama, including the North Alabama Medical Center, receive the majority of their blood from LifeSouth.
In addition to a commemorative T-shirt, those who donate blood Friday through Sunday will receive the ticket to be redeemed for any movie at Fandango partner theaters, up to a $13 value.
LifeSouth will be accepting donors at the local blood center, 307 Veterans Drive, or at the following bloodmobile events:
Friday, Hackleburg
- Hackleburg Market, 1515 Old Hackleburg Rd.
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Russellville
- Watermelon Festival, downtown Russellville
- 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, Muscle Shoals
- North Alabama Flea Market - North Alabama Fairgrounds, 65 Sportsplex Drive
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Donors must be at least 17 years old — or 16 with a parent’s permission — to donate with LifeSouth. Eligible donors must be in good health and weigh at least 110 pounds. A photo ID is needed at the time of donation.
For information on donating blood, or to make an appointment at a blood center, go to lifesouth.org.
