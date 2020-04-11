Law enforcement officers have a variety of duties and not all of them have to do with catching criminals or writing traffic tickets.
During the coronavirus pandemic, law enforcement in the Shoals and south central Tennessee want residents to know they're available to help.
Cherokee Mayor Terry Cosby said he's asked his officers to deliver groceries to senior citizens who may not have family to assist them while other law enforcement officers are helping deliver meals to people who are unable to leave their homes.
Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said officers are always available to perform welfare checks on residents.
"We do those on a regular basis," Logan said. "We haven't seen an increase in it. If anyone needs us to check on somebody, 100% we're going to do it."
Logan wanted to remind the public that the governor's stay at home order does not prohibit them from driving to check on a loved one.
"The good thing is, our law enforcement in the area are very understanding of those kind of things," he said.
In nearby Loretto, Tennessee, Mayor Jesse Turner posted on his Facebook page the Loretto Police Department will perform welfare checks for residents concerned about COVID-19.
Residents can call the Lawrence County Dispatch at 931-762-0450 and ask them for help.
"We want to be sure all of our residents are safe and well," Turner said.
