FLORENCE — Wendell Wilkie Gunn, the black student who integrated the University of North Alabama in 1963, is now a member of its governing body.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Gunn's appointment to the UNA Board of Trustees on Thursday, according to a UNA news release.
“I am honored by this appointment and will be seeking ways to work with Dr. Kitts and the other trustees on the principal mission of UNA, which I assume will be the delivery of a world-class education to UNA students, with the maximum affordability, consistent with target quality,” Gunn said in the release.
“I also believe that UNA has a unique and compelling history of accomplishment and change that needs to spread beyond its immediate community. I intend to be instrumental in this endeavor.”
Gunn is the first person to have integrated an Alabama university and later become a member of its governing body, according to the release.
A building on UNA's campus has been dedicated to Gunn. The Wendell Wilkie Gunn Commons building was dedicated in 2018.
“I know of no other example out there where a student entered under the circumstances that he did, went on to graduate, and then returned to join the institution’s governing body. This is truly full circle for Dr. Gunn,” UNA President Ken Kitts said in the release.
“We welcome him to our Board of Trustees. These are the individuals who collaborate and come together to set the vision for the University. Dr. Gunn is ideally positioned for this assignment by virtue of his temperament, intelligence, and experience.”
When Gunn sought admission to UNA, which was then Florence State College, he was represented by noted civil rights attorney Fred Gray, who had represented Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. in the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Gray also successfully represented Vivian Malone and James Hood, who entered the University of Alabama, also in 1963.
Gunn graduated in 1965 and has worked as a finance professional, vice president at Chase Manhattan Bank, and assistant treasurer at PepsiCo.
He also served in the White House as a senior adviser, Special Assistant for International Trade, to President Ronald Reagan.
