SHEFFIELD — Wendy Snitzer King has been active in the community since she moved to Sheffield in 2015, and now she's wanting to take it to another level by serving as the District 3 representative on the Sheffield City Council.
King said she wants to focus on groups that have sometimes been left behind, such as at-risk youth, veterans and underserved areas in the city.
King said she is a technician at a drug testing lab in the Shoals and the project director for the nonprofit organization Hope for the Homeless. She said she's a paralegal by trade, but isn't currently working in that field.
"I've spent a lot of my personal time committed to the city of Sheffield and its projects and residents," King said. "I just believe the residents in the community deserve a more diverse panel to represent them fairly. I have had the pleasure of being part of community projects and outreach, and so I feel I know a little bit about need."
King was involved in the creation of the Urban Arts Expo with the University of North Alabama, and the Pizza For Paws promotion that involves placing flyers with photos of shelter pets on take-out pizza boxes. She said other restaurants have reached out to be a part of the effort to find homes for shelter animals.
Last year, King sought donations to make improvements to the 10th Street Park in Sheffield. She secured about $30,000, which helped pay for a full-size concrete basketball court. Existing playground equipment was painted by local union members, and additional security lights were installed by Sheffield Utilities.
"Certainly, I have a history of making parks a priority," King said. "Anything to do with youth is a priority."
King is presently involved in the renovation of the "Purple Lady," a house in downtown Sheffield. Her goal is to provide emergency housing for veterans, a workplace for local artists, and a place to train shelter dogs to be service animals for veterans with post traumatic stress disorder.
"I genuinely hope the general public does not know about my work so they'll investigate and take a long look at it and give me suggestions," King said.
She would like to help create a network of neighbors that could help those in need in their community.
King said she has been watching the progress of the Inspiration Landing resort development, and hopes to see a return on the money the city is investing. She also wants to see job opportunities made available for Sheffield residents at businesses in the attraction.
King said if she is not elected, she intends to remain active in the community.
